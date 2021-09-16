4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $520,000

Sweet timber frame home on 1.3 acres. Beautiful picture windows allow for lots of sunlight in the open kitchen, living and dining areas and the rough sawn floors and exposed log beams add warmth and are so inviting. French doors lead to a covered back deck and beautiful garden area. Main level master suite offers new carpet, paint and master bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and tiled floor. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a large bonus room. Extra bedroom or office on the 3rd level. There is ample storage throughout. Floors have been recently refinished and home has been repainted to add even more freshness to this beautiful Montana property with easy access to town.