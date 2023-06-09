Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a new, never occupied, premier factory-crafted home by American Homes with an abundance of upgrades. Built with meticulous attention to detail, this custom home is now available for you to make it your own and place it at the location of your dreams. The home features ADA accessible doors, sliding barn doors, 9 ft ceilings, USB chargers, a spacious utility room, a 5/12 roof, under cabinet lighting in kitchen, and upgraded appliances. With over 3000 square feet of living space, this home is ready for immediate occupancy, saving you the hassle of waiting 8+ months for construction. Additionally, you have the freedom to choose your desired flooring and the flexibility to place the home anywhere you desire. Don't let this incredible opportunity slip away—secure your dream home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $519,000
