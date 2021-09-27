Welcome to 5502 Thimbleberry loop, a to be built home with an estimated completion of winter 2021. In this home you will discover 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. Call Stephanie Martin at 406.590.9825, Marta Bertoglio 406.438.1772, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $516,900
