4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $511,000

Absolutely one of the nicest townhouses you'll find on the upper east side of Helena. 4 bedroom, however, 1 of those bedrooms is bigger than most family rooms. Balcony view over the kitchen, dining and sitting room with a gas fireplace. Main level master suite with w/i shower & soaker tub, w/i closet; private living room and main floor laundry. All new interior paint and some new carpet. A must see in person to get the space this home will give you.