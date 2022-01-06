 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $509,000

Move-in ready and meticulous! Sellers are original owners and they recently completed the basement (Marlenee Constr). It is perfect! Entirely customized, the basement design doesn't waste one square inch of space - everything is finished with storage and functionality in mind. One acre lot is fully landscaped, partially fenced and includes an oversized deck with views of the entire valley. Also includes a Montana Custom shed hi-barn 12x20 with loft and windows for all of your storage needs.

