Beautiful one level custom built home by Sierra Custom Homes. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an additional bonus room for your office space or play room for the kids. This home sits on a corner lot with the landscaping and fencing complete. Lots of wonderful finishes thru out including a large kitchen with amazing counter space, cabinet storage and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with beautiful gas fireplace and spacious dining area for entertaining. The spacious master suite includes a beautiful bathroom and huge walk-in closet. This house truly has it all. Call Deb Wong at406-949-4398 or your real estate professional today to view.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $509,000
