Perfectly situated below Mount Helena and above the city...be ready to be wowed by the views! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, french doors to a private patio, granite countertops, a steam shower, radiant floor heat in the basement, air conditioning, double car garage, large bedrooms and SO MUCH MORE! Also comes with brand new washer and dryer. Homes in this area don't come up often so don't delay, schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a man believed to be homeless was found early Wednesday at Women's Park.
Dr. Shelly Harkins calls it "COVID-2.0."
Nine young hound dogs that were apparently dumped in the mountains near Boulder last week have been rescued so far, and authorities are lookin…
Helena Public Schools made no changes to its mask policy following the governor’s emergency rule Tuesday calling for various opt-outs for scho…
Education officials reached Tuesday said the rule won’t have any practical effect on school districts that have implemented mask mandates for the new school year.
The Commissioner of Political Practices has reached a $100 settlement agreement with Helena's mayor for a campaign practice violation in his b…
-
- 6 min to read
A black and white border collie mix named Mae tells the world of the impending visitors’ arrival at Patrol Mountain Lookout. The only one there to hear is Samsara Duffey.
A new business to help with your efforts to recycle is now in the Helena area.
Earlier this year the Legislature passed House Bill 112, a Republican-sponsored bill that banned transgender women from competing in women's high school and college sports.
- Updated
- 13 min to read
For 10 days, the little fire on the ridge smoldered, changing little in size. Then, like scores of others around the West, it began to grow.