Unique property offering versatility unlike anything on the market right now. Convenient to town, yet far enough to have a very rural aura, great proximity to Scratchgravel trails, and sweeping views of the valley with mountains in the backdrop. Ranch-style home with full walk-out basement; very functional as either single family or duplex. Laundry on both levels; separate gas and electric meters. Completely and tastefully updated in soft neutral tones throughout. New flooring (laminate up & LVP down), paint, trim, light fixtures, blinds, and absolutely gorgeous granite countertops in both kitchens and bathrooms. New refrigerators, dishwasher, and microwave. Brand new oversized double detached garage, storage shed; plenty of space for your toys or projects .
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $500,000
-
- Updated
