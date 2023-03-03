Dedicated main floor office! 3-bay garage! With its great upstairs views, awesome location and 1,873 SF of comfort and convenience, you'll fall in love at first sight. The Bannack XL is on a 14,000+ SF city lot with the reliability of City of Helena services. In addition to the office that can be used as a 4th bedroom, the main floor features 9' ceilings, a pantry, peninsula, SS appliances, soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, an open cafe/living area, a powder room and coat closet. The upper floor owner's suite has a vaulted ceiling, large closet, tiled shower, double vanity and private water closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, plus a shared bath, linen closet, and a full-sized laundry room with a sink finish out the upstairs. Covered front porch and 8' x 20' rear patio.