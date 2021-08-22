4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,000

 Skip to main content
UNIQUE URBAN OASIS: Privacy and Space with Downtown at your Doorstep!Stunning 3,018 square foot townhouse with gourmet kitchen, inviting entertaining space, two master bedroom suites, two additional bedrooms, an enclosed private low-maintenance side yard, and two-car attached garage. Unexpected storage throughout. Two blocks from the Great Northern complex of theatres, museum, restaurants, and bars. Walk to downtown Helena, Centennial and Memorial Parks, as well as a multitude of medical and professional offices, all within minutes. Low maintenance living. Truly an urban gem.All offer submitted will be reviewed at 5:00 pm on 8/27. Give response time of 12:00 pm on 8/28. *** ALL BUYERS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED with lender letter prior to viewing home.

