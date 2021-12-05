Beautiful newer build single level home on larger lot! Built in 2017 this home offers high end finishes and amenities. The practical single floor layout is spacious with over 2,000 square feet and vaulted ceilings. The beautifully constructed kitchen, landscaping, and master bedroom/bathroom will impress. You'll love the quiet and more modern neighborhood with the lot size at .4 acres of space! In addition to the well insulated 2 car garage there's also separate gravel parking stall for your extra vehicles, and a new shed in the backyard. Jim Darcy School, food, banks, gas, its all close by. Come sit on the new porch and take it all in! Call Jacob Knight at (406) 438-7572, or your real estate professional today.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $495,000
