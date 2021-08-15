4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $495,000

Elegance meets comfort in this beautifully maintained and tastefully updated home, with great proximity to the south hills trail system. Four-season mountain views to the north captured by the large living room picture window, and a back yard ideal for entertaining, with low-maintenance deck overlooking manicured & fully fenced yard; artfully landscaped with perennials and shrubs, mature trees, and a freshly poured patio. Extraordinarily spacious kitchen with Starmark cabinetry, pull-out shelves, soft-close drawers, and under-cabinet lighting. Whirlpool black stainless appliance package less than a year old. Vaulted ceilings in main living space, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths on upper level, 1/1 on lower; with newer flooring and custom quality blinds throughout.