4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $490,000

This is the one you've been waiting for! A beautiful craftsman-style home in the heart of Helena. This 4 bed, 2 bath home is within walking distance of everything. It has gorgeous hardwood flooring upstairs with natural wood trim. The home has a dining room and breakfast bar in the newer kitchen. The bedrooms are all spacious and there's even a bonus room/office. The finished basement offers plenty of living space as well. Outside you'll find lovely natural landscaping and a detached two-car garage. Don't miss out on this gem.

