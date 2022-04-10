4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $489,000

Pride in ownership throughout this well maintained home. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on 1/2 acre. Custom cabinets, new roof, newer flooring throughout home. Remodeled bathroom that includes tiled shower. Heated attached shop that can be used for many different purposes. Extra covered storage off back of shop. Interior doors were all updated 4 years ago. Very cozy home. Underground sprinklers, and fully fenced backyard. Two patio areas in back that have great privacy. Storage shed for extra storage. Manicured trees and beautiful lawn. Window A/C Units for hotter months. Conveniently located close to town with views of the mountains. Professional photos to come any day that will include inside photos.