 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $488,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $488,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $488,000

Great family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths on 1.33 acres. Completely fenced backyard for your children & pets including a fenced garden area and underground sprinklers. Oversized heated 3 car garage, and additional outdoor space to park your RV, boat or toys. Enjoying spending time hosting family gatherings on this home expansive deck. Call Cherie @ 406-202-8264, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News