This stunning home has been completely renovated and awaits new owners to enjoy its spacious layout with ample places for hobbies, crafts and working from home. it features all new floors, paint, windows, appliances, lighting, trim and more. The seller has a complete list of the renovations that can be provided by your realtor. The renovation includes spacious master suite complete with its own living area, large walk in closet and private loft that would be perfect for and office/work out or hobby room. With large south facing windows to let in the sunshine (and views of Mount Helena!), this home provides an oasis in a wonderfully central location. Call Cassi at (406) 459-9816 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $487,500
