 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $485,000

Simply grand, single-level turn-key home. You will feel right at home when you enter this meticulously maintained property. Notice the view from the moment you enter the front door to the exquisite back patio, resplendent with greenery, comfort and seclusion. Inside, you will find so many comfortable nooks to cozy up in, especially the large master bedroom with bath big enough to dance in. From the gas fireplace, built-in bookcases and storage, to the open kitchen, this feels like home instantly. The backyard is the toast of the neighborhood, and you can relax and entertain in ANY weather. Call Liane @431-1013 or you favorite Realtor for a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena teen missing again
Local

Helena teen missing again

  • Updated

The Helena Police Department is again requesting assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing twice in two weeks. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News