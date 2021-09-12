4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $485,000

Simply grand, single-level turn-key home. You will feel right at home when you enter this meticulously maintained property. Notice the view from the moment you enter the front door to the exquisite back patio, resplendent with greenery, comfort and seclusion. Inside, you will find so many comfortable nooks to cozy up in, especially the large master bedroom with bath big enough to dance in. From the gas fireplace, built-in bookcases and storage, to the open kitchen, this feels like home instantly. The backyard is the toast of the neighborhood, and you can relax and entertain in ANY weather. Call Liane @431-1013 or you favorite Realtor for a showing today!