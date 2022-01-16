4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $478,900

So much room inside and out! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Rancher could be all that you need.Partial basement is unfinished. Updated flooring in kitchen, living room and some bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Newer roof, garage heater and water heater. One acre. Back yard is fenced. Front yard is landscaped. Nice trex decking in the front and back. Perfect for entertaining. Call Roberta Hurni at 406-202-2129, or your real estate professional.