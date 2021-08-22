4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $478,000

This is a total remodel from the studs in. Everything is new except the framing and some siding. Awesome kitchen with hickory cabinets and granite counter tops, all new appliances with gas range and pot filler. New flooring throughout with cool accents on the basement walls. Solid alder doors (some barn style) and trim in every room and tile surround shower in master bedroom. A large rock fireplace on each level and many more new accents. New furnace with central air and new water heater. Check out the floor in the garage too. No covenants of record. This is a very nice house. Buyer and buyer agent to do all due diligence.