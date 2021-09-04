4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $477,000

Do you want seclusion as well as luxury? Remote living with all the comforts of home? A guest lodge? 6.4 miles past the lovely old mining town of Rimini, at 7400 feet in elevation, sits the Little Jennie #2 mining claim, with a well-built, 4,000 sf plus home on over 30 acres. Each room in this off-grid home has been carefully crafted to make this property uniquely special. Custom woodwork, antique fixtures, and pieces of history accent quality construction. This has been a seasonal cabin for the owners. Water is pumped from a year-round stream into a 3,000 gallon cistern that gravity feeds the house. This source would need to be modified for year-round living but the pipes to the house are buried 4 feet deep to prevent freezing. Add a well, and you would be in business.