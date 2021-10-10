Immaculate and move-in ready. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open floor plan on the main level with a rec room in the day-light basement. 1.06 acre lot, fully landscaped with sprinkler system, extra large back patio and paved fire pit. Insulated and heated , over-sized 2-car garage to finish all your projects. Call Tina Petersen at 406-439-0974, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $475,000
