4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $475,000

Welcome home! This multi-level home has the finest interior touches, picturesque views, and the perfect outdoor space in a premium location close to amenities, hiking and biking trails, and excellent schools. Come and see the updated kitchen with granite counters and a spacious island, solid oak floors throughout, an abundance of natural light and a view of Mt. Helena, and a spacious basement. Outdoors you'll find a remodeled deck with views of the Sleeping Giant and a downstairs patio--the perfect place for summer cookouts. Enjoy the yard, firepit, two-story playhouse, and in-ground trampoline--a true paradise! A home in this prized location won't last long!