Peace, solitude and serenity! This log home, perfectly nestled in the north hills of Helena is the perfect spot to call home. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on just over 5 acres of beautiful wooded pines. The newly renovated kitchen is open and inviting. The wood burning furnace works just like a forced air system with the added bonus of saving on your heating bill! The shop outside is insulated with spray foam and heated with a wood stove and could easily house 3 cars plus the toys! RV hook up for power, chicken coop and animal shelter plus a round pen with electric fencing. Be the first to see this slice of Montana Heaven!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $475,000
