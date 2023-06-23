**Assumable 3.75% interest rate for qualified VA buyers!** This home is perfectly situated in the highly coveted Mountain View Meadows Subdivision. With 4 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms, with an additional office space, an attached garage, gas forced air, and central AC, you will not want for more! The community park located just across the street makes you feel like you have acres of recreational activities at your finger tips! Folf, volleyball, a full playground and tennis court, dog park, covered pavilions and more! Shopping and great schools just minutes away. A must see property!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $464,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Faith Johnson and eight other finalists were judged on their gown, fitness, talent and answers to onstage questions.
The death of an inmate found dead in a cell at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center earlier this month is under investigation.
New trial tentatively set for Jan. 8.
The Montana Department of Revenue sent out property appraisal notices this month.
On Monday the defense rested in the trial for the 2011 killing of John Michael “Mike” Crites, which began on June 1