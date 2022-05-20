 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $460,000

Location location location! This home is perfectly situated in the highly coveted Mountain View Meadows Subdivision. With 4 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms, with an additional office space, an attached garage, gas forced air, and central AC, you will not want for more! The community park located just across the street makes you feel like you have acres of recreational activities at your finger tips! Folf, volleyball, a full playground and tennis court, dog park, covered pavilions and more! Shopping and great schools just minutes away. A must see property!

