Location location location! This home is perfectly situated in the highly coveted Mountain View Meadows Subdivision. With 4 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms, with an additional office space, an attached garage, gas forced air, and central AC, you will not want for more! The community park located just across the street makes you feel like you have acres of recreational activities at your finger tips! Folf, volleyball, a full playground and tennis court, dog park, covered pavilions and more! Shopping and great schools just minutes away. A must see property!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Monday that a grizzly bear was recently caught on camera in the Johnny Gulch area in the Elkhorns.
Jordan "J.D." Hall, 40, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A 44-year-old Helena man is recovering from a kidney transplant following a emotional roller coaster series of events.
The new Last Chance Gulch eatery, The Hopper, serves what its owners call "familiar favorites with a twist."
Authorities in Utah said a man suspected in the double homicide of a former Montana resident and her spouse has killed himself after telling another person that he had killed two women and provided details known only to investigators.
The transient man found dead at a Helena recycling business last week had previously been offered a list of local resources but did not use th…
Former Carroll College student Connor Andrew Jones was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for multiple felony crimes including rape and secretly recording women in the bathroom in his campus apartment.
The proposed change would allow fewer counselors in larger schools.
Jordan "J.D." Hall claimed the inebriation noted by the officer in the arrest report was due to a "documented vitamin D deficiency."
Survey responses from the candidates in contested Helena-area elections.