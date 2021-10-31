 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $454,900

Beautifully remodeled home in Applegate Village Subdivision. Large kitchen, perfect for entertaining and great views of the city off the back deck! Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bathroom layout, with a second living space in the basement!Large half acre lot, fenced backyard with a shed and underground sprinklers!

