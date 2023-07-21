**Sellers are willing to pay the 1st mortgage payment for a buyer at the closing of an accepted offer** This home is perfectly situated in the highly coveted Mountain View Meadows Subdivision. With 4 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms, with an additional office space, an attached garage, gas forced air, and central AC, you will not want for more! The community park located just across the street makes you feel like you have acres of recreational activities at your finger tips! Folf, volleyball, a full playground and tennis court, dog park, covered pavilions and more! Shopping and great schools just minutes away. A must see property! Ask about the potential to assume the 3.75% interest rate if you are VA?
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,900
