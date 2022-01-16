4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

Comfortable single level, four bedroom, two bath home with dual living areas and dual dining areas, such a GREAT layout!. 3 car attached heated garage plus a to be envied lawn shed/mancave/quilting room (your choice). Mostly hardwood floors. Large fenced Yard with Lawn sprinklers and fruit trees, nice deck off the front and back. Call David Brandon at 406-594-9121 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.