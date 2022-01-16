 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

Comfortable single level, four bedroom, two bath home with dual living areas and dual dining areas, such a GREAT layout!. 3 car attached heated garage plus a to be envied lawn shed/mancave/quilting room (your choice). Mostly hardwood floors. Large fenced Yard with Lawn sprinklers and fruit trees, nice deck off the front and back. Call David Brandon at 406-594-9121 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News