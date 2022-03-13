 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

Bring the in-laws, pets, horses, toys, and imagination to this newly updated 3 acre, west valley property in a great neighborhood tucked up near the Scratch Gravel Wilderness! The home features a master suite, new kitchen, flooring, paint, windows, and main bath, along with front and back decks for gathering, multiple outbuildings for storage and work, a tuck under garage, and gas fireplace. Currently set up as a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom upstairs with a one bedroom in-law suite below; could be converted back into a bigger single family home.Call Seth O'Connell @ 406-422-6852, or your real estate professional.

