4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

Ten acre Birdseye property with vista views, powered shelter, flat fenced pastures, and a four bedroom, two bath, single level home ready for horses, a shop, whatever the imagination desires. Newer windows, siding, decks, and doors. Call Angie Spolar at 406-498-3122, or your real estate professional.

