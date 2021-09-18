 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,000

Come home to a horticulturist's dream, complete with greenhouse, raised beds, and koi pond. Located in the established Holmberg Village Estates, this east valley split-level home offers custom landscaping, 2 en-suite baths, private front porch, back deck, and the most peaceful & private backyard in the valley! Great living space is spread over two levels. There is even a heated 3rd garage bay for a home gym, hobby shop, or hang out spot!

