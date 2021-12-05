Looking For a Little Elbow Room? This one owner 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home sits on 1.5 acres giving you your own space to enjoy life. The main floor has an open kitchen/living room space, 2 Bedrooms, Bath with walk-in shower, and a large deck to a spacious backyard. The downstairs daylight basement has 2 more Bedrooms, Bath with soaking tub, Laundry and Family Room. The detached 24x24 garage also has a heated 24x12 workspace with internal and external access, great room for hobbies or business. Mature beautiful landscaping is fed by underground sprinklers and drip system. And no worry about community water/septic restrictions because this home is on has it's own well and septic. Your new home awaits!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,000
