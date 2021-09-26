 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $439,000

Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath home with many updates is located on a 1 acre lot with NO covenants and NO HOA! Room to park all of your toys like a boat, RV and ATVS. Over-sized garage with separate shop area gives you plenty of workspace. Expansive decks to enjoy outdoor living and entertaining. Call Sarah Bauer at 406-594-1919 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News