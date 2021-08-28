4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $439,000

4 bedroom 3 bathroom ADA home in a great neighborhood with a convenient location. With 27 X 32 Detached shop/garage in back yard, 1/3 acre lot in town. Original garage was converted into bedroom that is handicap accessible. Nice sized master that comes with his and her closets. Huge family room with wet bar, plenty of space, tall ceilings, and big windows that let in natural light. Great gas as fireplace, new furnace and Central Air system in home that keeps you cozy in winter and cool in the summer. Nice patio/deck out back that is very private for relaxing or entertaining. Fully fenced backyard with well for irrigation that leaves the lawn looking so nice and plush. Call for your showing today.