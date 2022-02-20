This beautiful two-story, 4 bedroom 2 bath, west-side home with three levels of living space is located in a quiet neighborhood not far from downtown, Carroll College and all the amenities you'll need, not to mention an incredible view of Mount Helena . Outside, this home's corner lot features an oversized deck on the second level, mature landscaping, a fully-fenced yard, underground sprinklers and a large detached, heated 2-car garage. The house and the garage each have brand new roof to replace the T-LOC shingles.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Game wardens received a tip through the department’s 1-800-TIP-MONT hotline about a dead moose with its head cut off.
A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, a few feet away from swimmers. Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.
Montana bull rider was injured on Feb. 11.
Rachel Harlow-Schalk resigned from her position as Helena's city manager effective Friday, the city announced in a press release.
A Helena woman who authorities say trafficked several pounds of methamphetamine from Las Vegas to Montana has been sentenced to five years and…
Knudsen's probe follows the lead of chief legal officials in Florida, Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas, and others.
Fish Hawk Campground at Canyon Ferry Reservoir is closed until further notice due to public misuse such as large amounts of trash recently bei…
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…
When you walk into Creep Skate Co. in downtown Helena, you might be greeted by two teenagers playing video games on the couch.