4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $430,000

A spacious and private home located in the much sought after South Hills of Helena! Located on a wooded lot, this warm and comfortable house is ready for you to add your own personal touches and call home. The modern kitchen with a great view will make cooking and clean up a breeze! With 4 large bedrooms (2 with dual closets) and 4 bathrooms (2 are half baths) space is no issue! Downstairs bonus room, formal dining area, laundry chute, abundant storage and more! Enjoy your morning coffee on the private deck upstairs and spend the cool evenings cozying up by the fireplace in either the living room or master bedroom. Home is waiting, call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional.