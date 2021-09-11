 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $429,900

Gorgeous home in a GREAT neighborhood. This 4 bed 3 bath home has been taken care of so wonderfully. Neutral colors throughout, tons of natural light (even in the basement,)and granite through out. Outside is just as pleasant with a manicured lawn, a cute little garden, and a fire pit. Don't miss seeing this beauty! Call Ashley Lucas 406-880-1512 or Jessica Moore,406-439-6931 or your real estate professional.

