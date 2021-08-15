 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $429,800

  • Updated
With views that will take your breath away! Great family home on the upper east-side. With NEW kitchen with Windsor birch white cabinets and Himalaya white granite countertops. Watch weather move through the valley with fantastic views. Hiking outside your back door. Large family room, cozy living room with fire place. Great curb appeal and underground sprinklers. Beautiful back deck that is pre-wired for a hot tub. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has it all!!!

