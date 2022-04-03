 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000

Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Ten Mile Creek Estates. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and lighting. Beautifully landscaped yard, with underground sprinklers. Great deck for entertaining. Fully fenced backyard. Oversized two car garage that has plenty of space to park and for storage. Air conditioning. Close to town and schools. $70 fee covers water and sewer. Call for your private showing.

