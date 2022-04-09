Beautifully updated south-central stucco bungalow w/quintessential covered front porch. Ideally situated 2 blocks west of the capitol, 9 blocks east of LCG, 6 blocks south of Safeway, and 6 blocks north of Meatloaf trails, the walkability simply cannot be beat. With soft, tasteful colors, timeless tile, and a combination of oak & fir floors, you will feel the warmth & welcome the minute you step on the property. Main level features kitchen, dining, 2 living areas, bedroom & bath; second level hosts two bedrooms and large bath with double sinks. A fourth non-conforming bedroom/bonus room in the basement offers flex space for art, office, media room, or most recently, a music-making den!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000
