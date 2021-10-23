4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000

Want History? Want Trees? Want Mountains? This is it! 1920's log cabin is the main living area of this spacious home which was then added on to and remodeled in 1990 with updates completed over the years. Sq Ft is from recent iGuide photography which provided a floor plan & measurements. See Virtual Tour for access to 3-D videos and floor plan details. Floor Plan in Assoc Docs. Buyers and Buyers' agent to do their due diligence to verify square footage and other information regarding this property. New roof spring 2017, by Connor Construction. Electrical panel updated spring 2017. Will post any receipts or records in Associated Documents.Water Right information is provided in assoc docs and is from DNRC website water right query. Please review your questions