4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000

Great central valley home that is close to town yet offers plenty of privacy on the large 1.96 acre lot. The family room addition looks out over a well manicured lawn with mature shade trees creating a back yard oasis for the family to enjoy. Two wells - one for the house and one for irrigation. There are three garages, including a 24 X 30 shop, with room for five cars and all the toys. Your family will want to call this home. Please contact Jack Thomas at 406-431-0599 or your real estate professional.