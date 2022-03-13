 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $415,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $415,000

This beautiful two-story, 4 bedroom 2 bath, west-side home with three levels of living space is located in a quiet neighborhood not far from downtown, Carroll College and all the amenities you'll need, not to mention an incredible view of Mount Helena . Outside, this home's corner lot features an oversized deck on the second level, mature landscaping, a fully-fenced yard, underground sprinklers and a large detached, heated 2-car garage. The house and the garage each have a brand new roof.

