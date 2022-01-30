 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $414,900

Beautiful Home located in Mountain View Meadows Estates. Built in 2010 this home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a open floor plan. Short distance to both Helena and East Helena. This home includes A/C forced air and heat. Underground sprinklers along with a 6 person hot tub under a covered gazebo! Backyard has privacy fence with 2 gates for access. Double car attached garage. Beautiful landscaped yard will have you enjoying your time at home! Call Trenton Lee at 406-475-4298 or your real estate professional.

