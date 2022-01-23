 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $414,900

Turn-key Upper East Charmer awaits new owners. Vintage charm meets modern amenities. Large living spaces, incredible views, double-sided gas fireplace, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, built-ins through out, basement shop & storage + laundry on both levels. This home is wonderfully maintained inside and out. Once the snow melts you're in for a wonderful surprise with blooms galore and space to entertain in your back yard. This location is an added bonus, close to everything! Don't miss this one, schedule a showing today!

