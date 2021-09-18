4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $410,000

DONT MISS THIS ONE! This beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full-bath, Tri-level home is located on a fabulous .752 acre, level corner lot, situated on a dead-end street w/ sides/rear yard enclosed by lovely vinyl privacy fencing (every 3rd post -reinforced steel) Bonus: 2 sheds! Enjoy main level entertaining in your vaulted great room with hardwood floors,open kitchen/island seating with dining room leading to the deck through slider doors.Lower level features bonus family room (plumbed for wet bar or kitchenette) & rec spaces,a full bedroom/full bath, laundry room & expansive storage in vapor barrier-lined/lighted/insulated crawlspace areas. 3rd level: Master w/ walk-in closet/ On-suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms & full guest bath! Call Nicole 406-422-9358 or your real estate professional