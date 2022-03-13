Charming bungalow style home, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,100 sq. ft. and a fully finished basement. This home has more space than meets the eye! The fenced yard will keep pets secure and the raised garden beds are ready for spring planting. Your vehicle will be protected from sun and snow with the 2 car detached garage. There is an additional shed for extra storage. The large patio off the back is the perfect size for summer entertaining or a hot tub if you prefer. Please call Erin at 406-465-3933 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,999
