4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,900

Located in the Skelton Subdivision, attractive, well maintained 4 bed, 2.5 bath home, near schools, city parks, and shopping. Heated 2 car garage, painted, with garage tile flooring. Recently updated flooring to include hardwood floors in the living area, and newer carpet in all upstairs bedrooms and hallways. The lower living area has a custom floating entertainment center, in-wall speaker system and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has recently installed tile backsplash. The Master Bath has a large garden style tub, and recently installed tile backsplash. Large closets with custom shelving throughout. Central air heating and cooling. Underground sprinklers. Fenced back yard with mature trees, landscaping, concrete patio with pergola and fire pit.