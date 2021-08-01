 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,900

Located in the Skelton Subdivision, attractive, well maintained 4 bed, 2.5 bath home, near schools, city parks, and shopping. Heated 2 car garage, painted, with garage tile flooring. Recently updated flooring to include hardwood floors in the living area, and newer carpet in all upstairs bedrooms and hallways. The lower living area has a custom floating entertainment center, in-wall speaker system and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has recently installed tile backsplash. The Master Bath has a large garden style tub, and recently installed tile backsplash. Large closets with custom shelving throughout. Central air heating and cooling. Underground sprinklers. Fenced back yard with mature trees, landscaping, concrete patio with pergola and fire pit.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News