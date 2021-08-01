Located in the Skelton Subdivision, attractive, well maintained 4 bed, 2.5 bath home, near schools, city parks, and shopping. Heated 2 car garage, painted, with garage tile flooring. Recently updated flooring to include hardwood floors in the living area, and newer carpet in all upstairs bedrooms and hallways. The lower living area has a custom floating entertainment center, in-wall speaker system and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has recently installed tile backsplash. The Master Bath has a large garden style tub, and recently installed tile backsplash. Large closets with custom shelving throughout. Central air heating and cooling. Underground sprinklers. Fenced back yard with mature trees, landscaping, concrete patio with pergola and fire pit.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has been charged with two offenses.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is expanding a mandatory evacuation order for the Woods Creek fire.
A Type 3 incident commander with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has taken over management of a wildfire that has burned an estimated…
A jury found a Helena woman guilty of elder abuse last week in Lewis and Clark County District Court.
A 46-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl during a camping trip at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
- Updated
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
- Updated
While radon is commonly known as a hazardous gas removed from basements, people in pain travel to Montana and pay to breathe, drink and bathe in its radioactive particles.
Rape and kidnapping charges were dropped against a 39-year-old Helena man following his arraignment in district court.
Topper and Mickey Galloway like to brag that they have the biggest family in the world.
With 54 COVID-19 variants circulating through Lewis and Clark County and a spike in new local cases, county health officials are urging reside…