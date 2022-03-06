4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,000

This gorgeous tri-level home in the North Star subdivision is ready for its next season! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with an extra office, this home boasts plenty of space for everyone, including two living spaces and a large back yard with a garden, play area and space dedicated to a pup. The large kitchen is perfect for a home chef, with an open concept that allows for entertaining and connection. To schedule a time to see this home, call Cassi at (406)459-9816, or your real estate professional.