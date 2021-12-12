4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $390,000

Well maintained home with room for everyone! This Upper East four bed/two bath has been loved and taken care of over the years. There is a gas fireplace in the upstairs living room to add comfort and warmth, a nice kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs you'll find one bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room, a large recreation room, a hobby room, a room with a workbench and great storage! Life will be easier with the UGS, newer roof, newer furnace and steel siding. Along with the attached garage, there is also a detached garage with work room in the back. Fully fenced back yard keeps the kids and pups safe! Convenient location close to the Capitol Complex and the hospital. Call your agent today for your private showing! Listed by Jennifer Swartz